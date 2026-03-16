'Blind Man Dancing In The Rain' by poet Larry Dorsey Jr

Youth Speaks alumni Larry Dorsey Jr reminds us that's it's all about perspectives with his piece.

Blind Man Dancing In The Rain

He said you haven't seen life and the man replied let me explain

Although I haven't seen what you've seen I still feel the pain

I feel the sun upon my face and the clouds for the shade

I smell the flowers when they bloom and hear the kids when they play

I laugh at jokes all the time and everyday I pray

I love the taste of home cooking and receive that check when I'm paid

But let me ask you something, have you ever seen a blind man dancing in the rain?

I said I saw a blind man dancing in the rain

Over heard a conversation while I was waiting for the train

I loosened an ear bud so I could listen to this strange

Dialogue between 2 men discussing life and game

They saw difference but I noticed that they were the same

A water drop fell beneath my eyes, it was rain

The precipitation was just perpetuation of the exchange

They continued the discourse, of course in opposite lanes

Both had strong arguments and neither was willing to change

And at that moment is when I saw a blind man dancing in the rain

I said I saw a blind man dancing in the rain

He crossed paths with a stranger & didn't know his name

But knew in his heart that the connection was the ache

That's when the Black man started dancing in the rain