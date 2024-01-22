Shortcut to the Mountaintop (2024)

Back in 1992, Peter Bochan put together a tribute to Martin Luther Jr that mixed some of Dr. King’s most famous speeches with music from Stevie Wonder, The Freedom Singers, Soul II Soul, and others. Dr King turned 95 on January 15, 2024. To honor his birthday, we have updated “A Shortcut to the Mountaintop” by adding “The King” from Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, John Legend's cover of "(Pride) In the Name of Love" from the 2008 album Yes We Can. That album was initially released just days before Barack Obama was elected the 44th president of the United States.