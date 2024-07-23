Young San Franciscans weigh Kamala Harris as a potential Presidential nominee

Young people were enjoying the sunny summer weather at Dolores Park Monday, and had a lot to say about this weekend’s political bombshell. Kennedy, who’s African American, is a high school junior and isn’t old enough to vote yet, but she is excited at the possibility of an African American woman holding the nation's highest office.

“It would make history like, if she runs I would be so proud of her, and I’d be a really happy person if she wins!”

Marissa, from Oakland, and also a high school junior, likes the idea of a woman president. But, she says she’s nervous…

“I also feel like there’s so many people who still don’t want a woman as a president and for that reason they might lean towards other choices instead, and that’s kind of scary"

The emphasis on Harris’s identity is a trend. San Francisco resident David says,

“I think it's an exciting opportunity to see a woman of color take the real leadership position of our country, and be able to bring her toughness to what’s going to be a very competitive race, and also just her empathy in helping a diverse array of Americans better their lives.”

On Harris’s political background, David adds that nothing can be worse than Trump’s track record. But others did not feel the same way.

25-year-old Kaitlin was picnicking with her friend. She voted for Biden in 2020, but she plans to vote third party this year.

“Her past as a prosecutor will come to her aid…so, I think she has good chances… do I agree with everything she’s done? Absolutely not. But I’m also more of a leftist so that’s mainly why.”

Michelle Lopez Lorenzo is in her 20’s and from Puerto Rico, where despite being US citizens, they can’t vote. She said her concerns are US imperialism, and the genocide in Gaza.

“I don’t care if its a woman who's running this genocidal colonial project, I think the whole US as a whole is illegitimate and just needs to be torn up, and a new structure needs to be put in place that honors who these lands were stolen from and peoples sovereignty all over the world.”

Young, diverse voters are expected to be crucial for Harris’s campaign, but it’s yet to be seen to what extent she’ll win them over.