Question of the Bay: The first SF mayoral debate

KALW | By Arun Nair,
Sheree Bishop
Published June 14, 2024 at 9:41 AM PDT
Most people didn’t see the debate because they didn’t know it was happening, or because they’re not following the election overall. Like, Jeff, a 44-year old, who lives near Union Square.

“I thought it was today.  

Sheree: “No, it was last night.”

“Oh, wow. My little brother was supposed to go up there and go,  okay, because  we're tired. We want, we want, uh, we don't want million dollar toilets. And we tired of the bureaucracy.”

Some people were just too busy with work, like Brandon, a 34-year-old from the Fillmore district:

“No, I don't really have I work a lot, so, I don't really have a chance.”

Or the debate just wasn’t on their radar, like Brady, a 37-year-old living in lower Nob Hill.

"It wasn't something I was paying attention to. I was generally aware that it was happening, but it didn't occur to me to watch last night.”

Some people think it’s too early to watch the race so closely.

“My name is Ken Manor, I'm age 70, and I live in the Golden Gateway over here.”

Sheree: “Did you see the mayoral debate last night? If not, why not? And what are your thoughts?

“I didn't, it's too early for me to focus on it just like everybody else, uh, the debate. So, I didn't see it.”

There are, of course, a few people who did watch the debate. Blake, a San Francisco native, had this to say.

“Yeah, I saw a bit of it this morning. Um, I would say, you know, overall, a lot of the talk I was seeing was kind of the same old, same old from a lot of different people."
Arun Nair
Sheree Bishop
Sheree is a writer and journalist based in the Bay Area. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from San Francisco State University. Her work can also be found on The Spectacle, TED.com, and KQED’s Rightnowish podcast.
