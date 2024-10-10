© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Question of the Bay: How do we feel about Fleet Week?

KALW | By Yosmay del Mazo
Published October 10, 2024 at 8:54 AM PDT
The Navy's Blue Angels precision flight team fly in formation over the Golden Gate Bridge in 2019
David Yu
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Navy's Blue Angels precision flight team fly in formation over the Golden Gate Bridge in 2019

Fleet Week is here again in San Francisco. The yearly event honors and celebrates the contributions of US service members. It draws as many as a million visitors to the city. KALW’s Yosmay del Mazo went to the Ferry Building to ask residents about their experiences during Fleet Week in this installment of Question of the Bay.

The crosswalk to and from Market Street and the Ferry Building is full of commuters and tourists on their lunch hour. Fleet Week banners embolden each light pole with bright colors and a sailor silhouette flanking the F stop. A gray imposing Navy ship outline is visible in the distance.

Fleet Week features air shows, music events, ship tours, and even a softball tournament. KALW asked residents about their memories and experiences of Fleet Week in San Francisco.

Marcus Hayes describes what Fleet Week is like for him.

Eric Rosa, who bicycles tourists up and down the piers for work, describes his sense of Fleet Week.

Matthew Penrose describes coming to visit family in San Francisco and going to Fleet Week as a kid.

Not all Bay Area residents experience Fleet Week as a positive influence, Denise Dennis had this to say.

Fleet Week, which started in San Francisco in 1981, will run through this Sunday.
Yosmay del Mazo
Yosmay is an Oakland raised Trans and Latinx storyteller and librarian. They are a graduate of Mills MFA and worked as a field producer for Storycorps and an archive editor for Disability Visibility Project. Listening, talking story, and culture keeping through narrative is a powerful act of connection and reclamation that Yosmay is particularly drawn to.
