Question of the Bay: How do we feel about Fleet Week?

Fleet Week is here again in San Francisco. The yearly event honors and celebrates the contributions of US service members. It draws as many as a million visitors to the city. KALW’s Yosmay del Mazo went to the Ferry Building to ask residents about their experiences during Fleet Week in this installment of Question of the Bay.

The crosswalk to and from Market Street and the Ferry Building is full of commuters and tourists on their lunch hour. Fleet Week banners embolden each light pole with bright colors and a sailor silhouette flanking the F stop. A gray imposing Navy ship outline is visible in the distance.

Fleet Week features air shows, music events, ship tours, and even a softball tournament. KALW asked residents about their memories and experiences of Fleet Week in San Francisco.

Marcus Hayes describes what Fleet Week is like for him.

Eric Rosa, who bicycles tourists up and down the piers for work, describes his sense of Fleet Week.

Matthew Penrose describes coming to visit family in San Francisco and going to Fleet Week as a kid.

Not all Bay Area residents experience Fleet Week as a positive influence, Denise Dennis had this to say.

Fleet Week, which started in San Francisco in 1981, will run through this Sunday.

