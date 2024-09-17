Yosmay del Mazo

Yosmay is an Oakland raised Trans, Latinx, disabled writer, photographer, and audio producer. As a field producer for StoryCorps, he facilitated over 600 interviews, with 6 NPR broadcasts. In addition, he produced for the Disability Visibility Project. He was also a guest presenter at the CAPED conference, Native Cultures Fund, CCA, Mills College, Allied Media Conference, ATALM, and the Disability Organizing Summit speaking on audio production, community oral history, and storytelling in policy advocacy.