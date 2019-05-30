SF International Arts Festival addresses democracy as artists' visas are denied

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with artists performing at the San Francisco International Arts Festival and hear how immigration policy has impacted the festival.

Every year, performers from around the world share music, dance and theater from their cultures. This year, a Syrian theatre company and a Canadian dance ensemble will not be making their US debuts at the festival because they were refused work visas. What can the arts tell us about the state of the world and how are artists responding?

Guests:

Andrew Wood, Artistic Director of the San Francisco International Arts Festival

Bill Martinez, immigration attorney specializing in the area of non-immigrant visas for touring artists and intellectuals

Louis Siu, founder of Toolbox Percussion, which has been driving percussive arts programming in Hong Kong since 2012

Joyce Todd McBride, director of Conspiracy of Venus, a women's vocal ensemble

