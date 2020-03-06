Media Roundtable: Super Tuesday Fallout & The Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

On the This edition of Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the Coronavirus. The virus has killed at least 3000 people and has infected more than 90,000 worldwide. How are the media covering this outbreak?

We’ll also talk about the fallout from the primary elections on Super Tuesday. Joe Biden won 10 states including Texas, Bernie Sanders won 4 states including delegate rich California, and Elizabeth Warren has dropped out. We’ll discuss media coverage.

Guests:

Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, and the author of “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back”

Helaine Olen, award winning journalist, opinion writer at the Washington Post, and the author of "Pound Foolish: Exposing the Dark Side of the Personal Finance Industry"

Lee Fang, investigative journalist and staff writer for The Intercept



Web Resources:

The NY Times, Elisabeth Rosenthal: We Don’t Really Know How Many People Have Coronavirus

The Intercept, Lee Fang: JOE BIDEN’S CHIEF STRATEGIST LOBBIED TO UNDERMINE BARACK AND MICHELLE OBAMA’S SIGNATURE INITIATIVES

The Washington Post, Helaine Olen: Will Democratic primary voters suffer yet another case of buyer’s remorse?