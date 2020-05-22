Welcome to Manny's

Manny’s is a people-powered, community-minded space at the corner of 16th and Valencia in the Mission. On a typical Friday night, Manny’s is buzzing with music, political discussions and a roster of speakers and performers. But these days, like most businesses, it is closed. Instead, Manny’s is presenting a series of virtual conversations with leaders and thinkers who are trying to make sense of this moment and how we will recover. // FRIDAYS at 5pm on KALW