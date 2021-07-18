The Future of Politics in SF with Joe Eskenazi and Heather Knight
Like most gathering spots, Manny’s has been largely closed to the public during the pandemic. Now, as we take our first tentative steps toward reopening, Manny’s is hosting a series of talks with local leaders and thinkers, who are trying to make sense of this moment and what life will be like in San Francisco after Covid.
For the first of three installments, Manny sits down with two of the Bay Area’s most enterprising journalists — MISSION LOCAL's Joe Eskenazi and SF CHRONICLE's Heather Knight — to talk about the seemingly endless list of political scandals in San Francisco. Together, they try to answer the question: Is SF Becoming a Caricature of Itself?