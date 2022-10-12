© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents logo 2021
Crosscurrents

tbh: Minions In The Movies / San Leandro City Manager Speaks On Retaining Police

Published October 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT
tbh episode 5
Elizabeth Truong, tbh producer

On this episode of Crosscurrents, we hear from recent Oakland School for the Arts graduate and Minions superfan Elizabeth Truong. She brings us along with her and her family on their recent trip to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru at the movies as she explores how theaters have changed during the pandemic. Then, San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli speaks on a new financial incentive helping the city retain its police force.

  • Minions In The Movies
  • San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli
Crosscurrents