San Leandro City Manager speaks on retaining police

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM PDT
San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli

In July, San Leandro’s City Council voted to approve a financial incentive to retain officers on its police force. Officers have already begun receiving the first payment on a $20,000 bonus that will be paid out over the next two years – including an initial sum of $10,000.

San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli said the city was forced to come up with a solution because only 57 of the city’s 90 police positions are filled. Recently, KALW spoke with Ms. Robustelli about the retention bonuses.

