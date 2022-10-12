San Leandro City Manager speaks on retaining police

In July, San Leandro’s City Council voted to approve a financial incentive to retain officers on its police force. Officers have already begun receiving the first payment on a $20,000 bonus that will be paid out over the next two years – including an initial sum of $10,000.

San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli said the city was forced to come up with a solution because only 57 of the city’s 90 police positions are filled. Recently, KALW spoke with Ms. Robustelli about the retention bonuses.

