© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tbh logo 2022_with KA.png
tbh

Minions In The Movies

Published October 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM PDT
tbh episode 5
Elizabeth Truong, tbh producer
So, like, these are like five, six year old kids. And I was like the only teenager in the in the room. I'm pretty sure my grandma fell asleep for most of the movie though.
Kai Estrella Kowal

On this episode of tbh, we hear from recent Oakland School for the Arts graduate and Minions superfan Elizabeth Truong. She brings us along with her and her family on their recent trip to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru at the movies as she explores how theaters have changed during the pandemic.

tbh
Elizabeth Truong
See stories by Elizabeth Truong