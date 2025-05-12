© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
California Governor Newsom’s blueprint for homeless encampments

KALW | By Yosmay del Mazo
Published May 12, 2025 at 5:53 PM PDT
Josh Damon JDW
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Governor Newsom wants homeless encampments cleared. Yesterday's state order gives a blueprint to California counties. After the Supreme Court ruling last year, cities can enforce public camping and sleeping ordinances.

Newsom held a press conference today in Sacramento saying:

"We wanna see real reduction in unsheltered homelessness in the state. This is a framework and the application of how to do it in a way that we think is responsible, with all the supports that have come through these unprecedented investments."

The California blueprint would make it illegal for ongoing encampments to stay in one location for more than three days or block public walkways. City officials would need to give 48-hour notice, shelter resources, and information about storing unattended belongings.

To address underlying causes of homelessness, California is also using more than $3 billion from Prop 1 for substance treatment programs and behavioral health clinics in almost every county.
Yosmay del Mazo
Yosmay is an Oakland raised Trans and Latinx storyteller and librarian. They are a graduate of Mills MFA and worked as a field producer for Storycorps and an archive editor for Disability Visibility Project. Listening, talking story, and culture keeping through narrative is a powerful act of connection and reclamation that Yosmay is particularly drawn to.
