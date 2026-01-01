Tiffany Sanez Rubio is the Communications and Marketing Intern at KALW, where she creates digital content to engage and grow our audiences.

Tiffany is an incoming third-year college student at UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) majoring in Communications with minors in Professional Writing and Technology Management. At UCSB, she is the president of her AURUM club, PR for her Latinx Business Association (LBA), and an Events intern for Women In Media (WIM). Additionally, Tiffany creates content for UCSB's official social media platforms. She has also previously worked as a Communications and Brand Strategy Intern at College Track in Oakland.

Tiffany’s interests include beauty, mentorship, higher education, and content creation, and she’s committed to growing professionally and building long-lasting connections.

When not working, she enjoys coffee runs, hiking, being involved in her community, and spending time with loved ones.

