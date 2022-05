Lusen Mendel / they is a KALW Summer News Journalism intern and News Reporter for Crosscurrents.

Lusen is the station manager for KFOG-LP, a low power radio station and audio collective at Ocean Beach. They also run the Podcaster Playground, which holds community support and feedback events for podcasters. Previously, Lusen was a producer for Out in the Bay on KALW, and a Women's Audio Mission intern