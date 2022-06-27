Cal Fire conducting large prescribed burn east of San Jose

The Bay Area is no stranger to wildfires, however if you see smoke in the skies east of San Jose Monday or Tuesday, it could be intentional.

Cal Fire is conducting a prescribed burn in Joseph D. Grant County Park Monday and Tuesday. Your first thought might be wildfire prevention, but the primary goal of this burn is to reduce the amount of Medusahead grass, a noxious weed.

Grant County Park is located about eight miles east of San Jose. With 10,882 acres, it is the largest county park in Santa Clara County. The 73-acre prescribed burn is causing some trails and surrounding areas to be closed to the public until Wednesday.

Cal Fire officials urge the public to please not call 911 if smoke is visible from the San Jose area, along state Highway 130 or in the southern Santa Clara Valley.

