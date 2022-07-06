© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Muni to expand service July 9th

KALW | By Lusen Mendel / they
Published July 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM PDT
MuniPhoto.jpg
torbakhopper
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Expanded Muni service coming July 9th

BART and Muni ridership is on the rise – from the return of the daily commute, to events like the Warriors parade and Pride. This Saturday, you might have another reason to take a ride: expanded Muni service.

Starting Saturday, Muni is restoring three pre-pandemic bus routes: No. 2 Sutter; No. 6 Haight-Parnassus; No. 21 Hayes. Eight existing routes will also be modified to add pre-pandemic connections or other modifications. Additional route changes are planned for later this year.

2022 Muni Service Network plan, July 9th Update
SFMTA
/
https://www.sfmta.com/sites/default/files/pdf_map/2022/05/mtab_july_update_service_map_20220513v2.pdf
Details on Expanded Bus Service Coming July 9, 2022

These changes are the result of the 2022 Muni Service Network plan, which gathered public feedback in September last year.

The plan prioritizes linking neighborhoods identified by the Muni Service Equity Strategy to essential destinations like hospitals and neighborhood commercial corridors. The No. 2 Sutter, for example, restores connections to the Jewish Community Center food hub.

KALW News
Lusen Mendel / they
Lusen Mendel / they is a KALW Summer News Journalism intern and News Reporter for Crosscurrents.
See stories by Lusen Mendel / they