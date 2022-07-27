© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Tenderloin Housing Clinic workers strike today

KALW | By Lusen Mendel / they
Published July 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT
People march in front of San Francisco City Hall carrying picket signs that read "THC Greedy" and "Living Wage For All"
Andrew Baker
/
Striking workers for the Tenderloin Housing Clinic march in front of City Hall from the THC office in the Tenderloin

Hundreds of Tenderloin Housing Clinic workers – who represent the support staff at two dozen SRO hotels – are striking today to press demands for a new contract and better working conditions.

Workers carrying picket signs and beating drums gathered in front of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic office in downtown San Francisco.

“The wages that we’re currently paid are poverty wages. They’re unlivable wages. They were unsustainable before the pandemic.”

That’s Evan Oravec, a community organizer who works with THC.

“Now with inflation and the rising cost of living, the system is barely functioning. We can’t keep staff, vacancies– burn-out is high, and it’s affecting services and it’s making it hard for us just to live our lives.”

Organizers say the strike will go on for 24 hours. They hope to gain concessions from management in negotiations for a new contract.

Lusen Mendel / they
Lusen Mendel / they is a KALW Summer News Journalism intern and News Reporter for Crosscurrents.
