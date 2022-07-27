Tenderloin Housing Clinic workers strike today

Hundreds of Tenderloin Housing Clinic workers – who represent the support staff at two dozen SRO hotels – are striking today to press demands for a new contract and better working conditions.

Workers carrying picket signs and beating drums gathered in front of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic office in downtown San Francisco.

“The wages that we’re currently paid are poverty wages. They’re unlivable wages. They were unsustainable before the pandemic.”

That’s Evan Oravec, a community organizer who works with THC.

“Now with inflation and the rising cost of living, the system is barely functioning. We can’t keep staff, vacancies– burn-out is high, and it’s affecting services and it’s making it hard for us just to live our lives.”

Organizers say the strike will go on for 24 hours. They hope to gain concessions from management in negotiations for a new contract.

