San Francisco transit agency aims to generate profits with its properties

SFMTA owns property all over San Francisco, including parking lots, bus yards, and garages. In an effort to address its $50 million dollar budget deficit , the agency wants to use some of its real estate holdings to try and generate revenue by creating residential and commercial spaces. To do this, it’ll collaborate with property developers.

The Board of Directors wants to avoid relying on tax increases to help SFMTA stay afloat.One current SFMTA project is an affordable housing development in Potrero Yard . But the project has been in development for six years and has doubled in cost. San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar wants to make sure that the priority is for funding transit rather than anything else.