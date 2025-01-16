San Jose secures additional funds for immigrant protection group

San Jose’s Rules and Open Government Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to accept a proposal requesting additional funds for the Rapid Response Network .

The Rapid Response Network was founded in 2016. It works to protect and provide support to undocumented immigrants facing deportation as well as their families. It is community based and relies on volunteer engagement.

President-elect Trump claims he has plans for mass deportation nationwide. But San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph has stated his department will not detain, question, or arrest people based on their immigration status.

If approved by the full council, the Rapid Response Network would add to its current budget of 11 million dollars.

Immigration advocates say the funds would be used to fund administrative roles and to hire more lawyers to provide legal support to communities.

A resolution will be brought to the full city council during its first meeting in February.