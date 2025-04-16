© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Taylor leading Barbara Lee in Oakland mayor race

KALW | By Jann Ramirez
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:18 PM PDT
Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA
Sanfranman59
/
Wikimedia
Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA

Former Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor continues to lead in a tight race.

The numbers released this morning show that he has a little more than 51 percent of the votes. Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee is trailing with 48 percent.

In the District 2 council race, Charlene Wang has been holding a two-to-one margin over Kara Murray-Badal.

Alameda County’s Registrar of Voters office could take a few days to determine the final tallies. Another update will come Friday at 5:00 PM.

And - Measure A, which would increase the city’s sales tax, is looking like it’ll pass with 64 percent of the votes for far.
Jann Ramirez
Born in the Philippines, raised in the Bay, Jann Ramirez is a people-minded contributor. When he isn't working with high school youth as his day job, Jann pursues his interests in podcasting and community building.
