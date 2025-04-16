Taylor leading Barbara Lee in Oakland mayor race

Former Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor continues to lead in a tight race.

The numbers released this morning show that he has a little more than 51 percent of the votes. Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee is trailing with 48 percent.

In the District 2 council race, Charlene Wang has been holding a two-to-one margin over Kara Murray-Badal .

Alameda County’s Registrar of Voters office could take a few days to determine the final tallies. Another update will come Friday at 5:00 PM.

And - Measure A, which would increase the city’s sales tax, is looking like it’ll pass with 64 percent of the votes for far.