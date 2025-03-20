California proposes recommendations for AI legislation

Newsom was guided by the Joint California Policy Working Group on AI Frontier models. This week, the group asked lawmakers involved in writing legislation to consider the following:

- Require AI companies to disclose risks and vulnerabilities;

- Establish an independent third party to evaluate the models;

- Provide protection for whistleblowers;

- And assess the need for a system to inform the government of harmful AI models.

Last fall, Newsom signed 18 bills addressing a range of concerns over AI. Some of these bills protected children and adults from sexual exploitation. Others required health care institutions to disclose if they are using AI to generate clinical information.

Some of the bills vetoed by Newsom were about AI systems used for employment and autonomous vehicles.

