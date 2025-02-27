© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Jose denies rent increases

KALW | By Jann Ramirez
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:12 PM PST
San Jose City Hall exterior
Daderot
/
Wikimedia Commons
San Jose City Hall exterior

There are more than 200 sites at Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park, which is managed by Harmony Communities. The management company wanted to raise rents at Golden Wheel by $60 a month. Harmony’s regional manager says the increase is to recoup money they spent on renovations.

The company also oversees Western Trailer Park in San Jose which has received complaints of illegal rent hikes.

The San Jose Rent Stabilization and Eviction Prevention manager says there haven’t been any illegal eviction notices from Harmony, but their department is on the lookout to address any issues that come up.

San Jose Commissioner Ali Sapirman wants the city to create a public database to track eviction and complaint histories. Databases like this already exist in San Francisco and Oakland.

Bay Area Headlines
Jann Ramirez
Born in the Philippines, raised in the Bay, Jann Ramirez is a people-minded contributor. When he isn't working with high school youth as his day job, Jann pursues his interests in podcasting and community building.
See stories by Jann Ramirez