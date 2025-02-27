San Jose denies rent increases

There are more than 200 sites at Golden Wheel Mobile Home Park , which is managed by Harmony Communities. The management company wanted to raise rents at Golden Wheel by $60 a month. Harmony’s regional manager says the increase is to recoup money they spent on renovations.

The company also oversees Western Trailer Park in San Jose which has received complaints of illegal rent hikes.

The San Jose Rent Stabilization and Eviction Prevention manager says there haven’t been any illegal eviction notices from Harmony, but their department is on the lookout to address any issues that come up.