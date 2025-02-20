© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Second day of strike partially shuts down Alameda County Superior Court

KALW | By Jann Ramirez
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:35 PM PST
Hayward Hall of Justice
Mercurywoodrose
/
Wikicommons
Hayward Hall of Justice

Civil, family law, traffic, and probate cases are being delayed due to the staff strike, while felony cases are continuing without delay.

Paul Rosynsky, Alameda County spokesperson, had this to say on how the Superior Court is handling the situation.

“The Court ensures that all legal processing assistants and any other employees that are asked to fill in for other positions are trained for the job they are working.”

With the strike being a short-term effort, striking employees are not receiving any supplemental income. Kasha Clarke Young, a courtroom clerk, carried a picket sign today. She had this to say. 

”We're very supported by the union… we're committed through the end of today. We go back to the table on Monday. So, um, we'll see what Monday brings.”

Although both sides agreed to meet again, they still remain far apart on the terms of a new contract, specifically over staffing and quality of training.
Jann Ramirez
Born in the Philippines, raised in the Bay, Jann Ramirez is a people-minded contributor. When he isn't working with high school youth as his day job, Jann pursues his interests in podcasting and community building.
