Second day of strike partially shuts down Alameda County Superior Court

Civil, family law, traffic, and probate cases are being delayed due to the staff strike, while felony cases are continuing without delay.

Paul Rosynsky, Alameda County spokesperson, had this to say on how the Superior Court is handling the situation.

“The Court ensures that all legal processing assistants and any other employees that are asked to fill in for other positions are trained for the job they are working.”

With the strike being a short-term effort, striking employees are not receiving any supplemental income. Kasha Clarke Young, a courtroom clerk, carried a picket sign today. She had this to say.

”We're very supported by the union… we're committed through the end of today. We go back to the table on Monday. So, um, we'll see what Monday brings.”

Although both sides agreed to meet again, they still remain far apart on the terms of a new contract, specifically over staffing and quality of training.