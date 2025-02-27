Menlo Park breaks ground on affordable veteran housing

The site will be built at the Veterans’ Affair campus, which also houses a medical center.

55 of the 62 units in Oak Gardens will be reserved for veterans experiencing homelessness. Veterans make up only six percent of the adult population in San Mateo County, but almost twelve percent of the homeless population.

Applicants will have to make less than half of the Area Median Income to qualify for a unit. That comes out to less than 70 thousand dollars a year.

Midpen Housing is the developer of the project. Funding will be provided in part by the city, the county, First Citizens’ Bank and Housing Trust Silicon Valley.

The site is planned to be completed by Spring 2026.