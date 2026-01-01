Faiza Ashar is the Audience Insights Intern at KALW Public Media, where she develops research systems and workflows to help KALW better understand and serve its diverse communities. Her work focuses on identifying best practices for audience feedback and data collection to ensure KALW fosters a strong sense of belonging among listeners.

Faiza is a rising senior at Stanford University studying Design with a concentration in Human Behavior. On campus, she is involved with The Stanford Daily and The Stanford Fund, and previously worked with the Markaz Resource Center to support student mental health. Before joining KALW, Faiza also worked as a Digital News Intern at NBC Bay Area.

Faiza is particularly interested in community-centered storytelling and designing systems that make information more accessible. Outside of work, she enjoys discovering new cafés and collecting thrifted CDs.