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The Bay Agenda: AI and Journalism

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published April 29, 2026 at 2:01 PM PDT

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how journalism is produced, distributed, and trusted. From newsroom experimentation to ethical dilemmas around authorship, bias, and accountability, what does this moment mean for reporters, editors, and the public?

Michelle Liu

This conversation features:

Katherine Ann Rowlands, who leads Bay City News Foundation and is actively experimenting with ethical AI use in local newsrooms.

Griffin Gaffney, CEO and co-founder of The San Francisco Standard, bringing a startup and systems perspective to media transformation.

And Ernesto Aguilar of KQED, who oversees content innovation and leads AI initiatives in public media.

They discuss:

- How newsrooms are actually using AI today
- Where AI can strengthen reporting and where it creates risk
- Questions of trust, transparency, and editorial control
- What the future of journalism might look like in an AI-driven media landscape

Michelle Liu
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Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny