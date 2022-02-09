The Latest

The Oakland Unified School District Board of Education narrowly approved a measure to close or merge nearly a dozen schools during a contentious meeting that began last night and lasted into the early morning hours of this morning / San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved leasing a hotel yesterday in the city's downtown area to convert it into a semi-congregate shelter to help people exit homelessness / Some inmates in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, may appeal a settlement and consent decree approved Monday mainly to address how mentally ill inmates are treated at the jail / A Republican challenger has finally emerged against Governor Gavin Newsom