Hiring: KALW Music Promotions Manager

Do you love music, culture, people and being immersed in what's happening around the Bay Area? Are you obsessed with details, organization, and making things run smoothly? Do you enjoy building relationships, creating marketing opportunities, and connecting people with incredible music events? Are you comfortable working some evenings and being where the action is? KALW has the job for you!

KALW is hiring a Music Promotions Manager to implement its KALW Presents music program, manage the music department's promotional calendar and databases, and provide excellent customer service.

Working closely with music department leadership, music programmers, operations, and other key staff, you'll play an important role in maintaining and expanding KALW's presence throughout the Bay Area's vibrant arts and culture community.

The ideal candidate is a project-manager and relationship-builder who enjoys working with people, cultivating partnerships, and engaging audiences around the music, arts, and cultural experiences that make the Bay Area unique.

If you're equal parts organized, collaborative, creative, and enthusiastic about local music and culture, we'd love to hear from you.

Position overview:

The KALW Music Promotions Manager oversees the maintenance and growth of KALW Presents, KALW’s event tickets and partnerships program, while overseeing KALW's community calendar and identifying opportunities to expand KALW’s reach through strategic promotional partnerships.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

PROMOTIONS + MARKETING ~40%

● Coordinate ticket giveaways for KALW Presents concerts and festivals, across multiple platforms, including on-air, social, and enews

● Write scripts for on-air ticket giveaways

● Manage ticket giveaway scheduling across 14+ music programs

● Write social media posts and contribute to multimedia campaigns

● Write on-air promotional copy, following FCC and station guidelines

● Manage online events calendar for KALW Presents

● Communicate internally with music hosts, updating on partnerships and promotions

● Manage digital files, including gathering assets for social media posts from external partners

● Collaborate internally with multiple teams executing on-air, web, enews, and social promotions

● Work closely with KALW music and cultural programmers and core staff to identify presents and promotional opportunities, helps prioritize partnerships and opportunities, manages and contribute to the curation of the overall program

● Seek out the “best in the biz” to learn and implement best practices of other other like-minded media organizations

● Track and analyze efforts to determine what’s working (and should be replicated) and what isn’t (and possible reasons why)

● Perform other related duties as assigned.

CUSTOMER SERVICE ~30%

● Daily: communicate with radio listeners, ticket winners, fielding queries about upcoming events

● Weekly: send detailed Will Call and Box Office instructions for winners

● Data entry and database management

PARTNERSHIP COMMUNICATIONS (15%)

● Build and maintain relationships with local music venues and promoters

● Collaborate with venues, promoters, and artist management for promotions

● Coordinate and send proposals to potential sponsors/partners

● Monitor local event calendars for upcoming partnership opportunities

● Communicate with partners in timely fashion

● Monitor performance of partnerships and activations (e.g. ticket giveaways, promotions, festival booths, street fairs, etc) across digital media platforms, including KALW.org, our social media accounts, and newsletters

ONSITE ACTIVATION / EVENT PRODUCTION (10%)

Occasional Nights/Weekends support:

● (Potential for) Support Music Department community building events

● Booth Ambassador for KALW Music at various internal and partner live music events, such as NPR Tiny Desk, Stern Grove Festival, Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, Music Host Meet + Greets, and KALW live music sessions

● Coordinate team of staff and volunteers for live event support (tabling/flyering)

● (Potential for) Coordinate and assist recruiting and training of a core group of volunteers to assist with in-person events

COMMUNITY RELATIONS AND FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGNS: (5%)

● Professionally represent KALW in the community by participating in community events, advancing the unique role and importance of KALW.

● Serve as a visible ambassador and communicator of KALW’s mission and activities.

● Participate and contribute to a fundraising strategy in alignment with strategic priorities for KALW

● Assist leadership to ensure smooth operation of on-air campaigns and consistent messaging

● Participate and contribute to the implementation of KALW’s strategic plan and vision

● Perform other related duties as assigned

Workplace Conduct / Cultural expectations:

● Ability to model respectful, inclusive, responsible behavior that is consistent with KALW’s mission and values

● Participate in fostering a professional and collaborative environment through punctuality, accountability, open and honest communication, and ethical behavior

● Adhering to safety standards and company policies, maintaining a positive attitude, and adapting to company changes

● Respecting different backgrounds, perspectives, and working styles, while fostering a psychologically safe environment

● Responsibly using and protecting company equipment, information, and facilities

● Attend staff meetings and trainings

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

● Detail oriented

● Excellent professional communication skills and writing ability

● Excellent time management

● Project management experience

● Good judgment and ability to handle sensitive and confidential information

● Familiarity with Slack, Google Suite, Airtable, database and/or other content management systems preferred

● Familiarity with a variety of graphic programs such as Creative Cloud and Canva

● Interest in public media and local music

● 3-5 years experience in Event Production / Box Office / Nonprofit preferred

Essential Physical Skills

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit for prolonged periods, stand, and talk, lift objects of less than twenty (20) pounds, and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination, such as reading or typing, writing, and filing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption and understand and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Environmental Conditions

Generally, in an office and studio environment with occasional visits to external environments that require driving to and from various locations within the San Francisco area. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex digital software. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the position.

Click Here to Apply

Disclaimer:

This job description is not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of this position. All KALW employees may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed, to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.

