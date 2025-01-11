Behind the Scenes of Living Jazz's "In the Name of Love"

KALW welcomes 2025 on a joyful note with "Behind the Scenes of 'In The Name of Love,” a preview of the musical tribute to Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. from Living Jazz and SFJAZZ.

This live event gets inside the making of the annual iconic musical showcase at the Paramount Theatre that reimagines the music of Aretha Franklin with a variety of styles such ranging between reggaeton, hip hop, jazz, and full orchestral arrangements.

At KALW's Studio Events Space at 220 Montgomery Street, host Jeneé Darden guides first-look live performances by Music Director and pianist Kev Choice, singer-songwriter Chika Di, harpist Destiny Muhammad, and poet Maya Raveneau-Bey. Plus a conversation with Lyz Luke, Executive Director of Living Jazz about how "In the Name of Love" delivers a soul-nourishing message of unity.