Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Behind the Scenes of Living Jazz's "In the Name of Love"

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published January 11, 2025 at 9:43 AM PST

KALW welcomes 2025 on a joyful note with "Behind the Scenes of 'In The Name of Love,” a preview of the musical tribute to Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. from Living Jazz and SFJAZZ.

This live event gets inside the making of the annual iconic musical showcase at the Paramount Theatre that reimagines the music of Aretha Franklin with a variety of styles such ranging between reggaeton, hip hop, jazz, and full orchestral arrangements.

At KALW's Studio Events Space at 220 Montgomery Street, host Jeneé Darden guides first-look live performances by Music Director and pianist Kev Choice, singer-songwriter Chika Di, harpist Destiny Muhammad, and poet Maya Raveneau-Bey. Plus a conversation with Lyz Luke, Executive Director of Living Jazz about how "In the Name of Love" delivers a soul-nourishing message of unity.
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
