KALW Editorial Values

KALW Public Media creates and curates journalism that reflects our values. We recognize that journalism comes in many different forms, such as:

Hard news delivers timely reports on current events to keep audiences informed about things that just happened ;

delivers timely reports on current events to keep audiences informed about things that ; Explanatory journalism provides background, context, and clarity to enhance understanding,

provides background, context, and clarity to enhance understanding, Feature or narrative journalism, explores personal experiences, unique perspectives, and broader trends to engage audiences emotionally and intellectually;

explores personal experiences, unique perspectives, and broader trends to engage audiences emotionally and intellectually; Investigative journalism uses in-depth research and reporting to uncover truths that are not easily known or intentionally obscured to hold those in power accountable;

uses in-depth research and reporting to uncover truths that are not easily known or intentionally obscured to hold those in power accountable; Opinion journalism uses fact and analysis to persuade audiences to adopt a specific point of view.

Keeping in mind the purpose of our journalism and the values that guide our work defines how we serve our audiences. At KALW, we believe that every person’s voice and experience matters and every individual deserves respect. We aim to reflect the complexity and nuance of our lived experiences, and to prioritize voices that are often overlooked in mainstream media. These values inform our editorial decision-making, and our work is driven by these principles:

Clarity and accuracy: We will offer insight into decision-making behind coverage, provide relevant context for every story, and make resources behind the facts easily accessible.

We will offer insight into decision-making behind coverage, provide relevant context for every story, and make resources behind the facts easily accessible. Transparency: Our staff and journalists live in the communities we cover and sometimes have personal experience with the people, groups, or activities in a story. We will acknowledge existing positions and relationships, while always remaining rooted in well-researched facts.

Our staff and journalists live in the communities we cover and sometimes have personal experience with the people, groups, or activities in a story. We will acknowledge existing positions and relationships, while always remaining rooted in well-researched facts. Inclusivity and complexity: We will seek differing perspectives and offer informed and relevant counter-points on any position, keeping in mind who has power and influence and who is vulnerable in our communities.

We will seek differing perspectives and offer informed and relevant counter-points on any position, keeping in mind who has power and influence and who is vulnerable in our communities. Impact and care: We will interrogate how any community or individual might be affected (benefit/be harmed) by a story — or its absence.