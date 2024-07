Monday at 6pm we’ll complete the last of our interviews with San Francisco’s mayoral candidates. I’ll sit down with Daniel Lurie, Levi Strauss heir and founder of anti-poverty organization Tipping Point Community. What questions should I be asking? Tell us at stateofthebay@kalw.org.

PLUS we’ll learn about a Bay Area organization that helps incarcerated people put their art out in the world.

Host: Grace Won

Producer: Wendy Holcombe