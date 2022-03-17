John Nichols says Trump & his co-conspirators should face accountability for their Covid crimes

On this edition of Your Call, John Nichols will discuss his new book, Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis.

Nichols explains how Donald Trump and his inner circle downplayed the crisis and mishandled the response. While nearly one million Americans have died from COVID to date, the rich became richer, and politicians used the crisis to consolidate their own power. He's calling for Trump and his co-conspirators to be held accountable for their COVID crimes.

Guest:

John Nichols, Washington correspondent for The Nation, contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times, associate editor of the Capital Times, and author of several books, including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party

Web Resources:

Chicago Review of Books: Culpable Leadership in “Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers”

The Nation: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Is a Deadlier, More Delusional Alternative to Trump

Slate: Grover Norquist’s Anti-Tax Group Took Money From the Paycheck Protection Program

The Progressive Magazine: How Pfizer Cashed In on the Pandemic