SF Housing Dept Gets All Clear / UC Berkeley's Dark Past with Professor Tony Platt / Long Covid Solutions with Dr. Carla Kuon

In this episode, Host Grace Won talks to San Francisco Business Journalist Sarah Klearman about the latest drama in the state's investigation into the San Francisco Housing Department. Is San Francisco finally on the path to streamlining more housing?

Grace interviews UC Berkeley Professor Tony Platt about his new book “The Scandal of Cal” in which he examines the university’s troubled history of land grabs and white supremacy. Is UC Berkeley really the bastion of social justice it claims to be?

And are you one of the 18 million people suffering from long covid? Dr. Carla Kuon will join us to offer hope to all those suffering.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Katie Colley and Anne Harper