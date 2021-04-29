Media Roundtable: India's Covid-19 Tragedy & Indigenous Groups Call On CNN To Fire Rick Santorum

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing coverage of COVID's deadly surge in India. The country's official death toll has passed the 200,000 mark, but medical officials say that number bay be five to 10 times higher. India ranks second in the world after the US for the total number of cases, which are now at 18 million. The crisis has been worsened by oxygen shortages and a healthcare system on the verge of collapse.

Later in the show, we are discussing racist remarks about Native Americans by CNN contributor and former US Senator Rick Santorum. At an April 23 Young America’s Foundation event for conservatives, he said, “We birthed a nation from noting. I mean, there was nothing here. Yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture." The Native American Journalist’s Association has called on CNN to fire Santorum and urges its members to avoid working with the network to avoid harassment and racism. CNN has yet to respond.

Guests:

Sandip Roy, journalist and author of Don't Let Him Know

Tristan Ahtone, award winning journalist, and editor-in-chief at the Texas Observer

