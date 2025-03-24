Mayor Daniel Lurie on Homelessness/Treating Long COVID/CubaCaribe Festival
State of the Bay talks to Mayor Daniel Lurie about his new plan to tackle homelessness, explores life with long COVID, and spotlights CubaCaribe's vibrant dance festival.
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie joins State of the Bay to talk about Breaking the Cycle, his new plan to tackle homelessness
AND, we’ll explore long COVID - guest Philip Hoover talks about what it’s like to live with lingering symptoms and Stanford's Dr. Linda Geng describes emerging treatments
PLUS, we'll meet Ramon Ramos Alayo, the visionary behind the upcoming CubaCaribe dance festival
We’re live and local—Monday night at 6, right here on KALW 91.7 FM, San Francisco Bay Area.
Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Anne Harper and Katie Colley