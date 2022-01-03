Year two of the pandemic: record high cases in the US, vaccine hesitancy persists and vaccine apartheid leaves low-income nations behind

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss where we are two years into the pandemic. The Omicron variant has swept through the United States, which is now averaging more than 400,000 new infections every day.

The variant has done a good job infecting vaccinated and boosted people, but data shows that vaccinated individuals are experiencing milder symptoms while unvaccinated people are 25 times more likely to be hospitalized.

We answer your questions about the CDC’s new isolation guidance , the rapid test crisis, what we’ve learned about the kids with COVID, and more.

Later in the show, we discuss how we will end the pandemic given that only 8.5% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

Before the new year, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "This is the time to rise above short-term nationalism and protect populations and economies against future variants by ending global vaccine inequity.”

Guest:

Dr. Bob Wachter, Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at University of California San Francisco. He previously served as president of the Society of Hospital Medicine and chair of the American Board of Internal Medicine

