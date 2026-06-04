Will it be Hilton vs. Becerra in November?

It looks like it'll be Democrat Xavier Becerra versus Republican Steve Hilton in the November race for Governor. Becerra noted he was once counted out early in the campaign during his speech to supporters Tuesday night.

"After all the exhausting ads are run, the pundits are spun, and the billionaires try to buy their way in, it's the people, only the people who get the last word. And tonight, the people of the great state of California and the greatest nation on earth have spoken."

Hilton told supporters California is reading for a change. He touted many of the issues he's campaigned on including cutting the gas tax, reducing utility bills, and letting residents keep more of what they earn.

"I'm fighting for working people in California, so that you can keep more of what you earn. The best way to put money in people's pockets is to take less out of it in the first place. And that's what I'll do as your governor, your 1st 100,000 tax-free.”

The latest election results show Hilton with nearly 30 percent of the vote, Becerra trailing by about three percent, and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer in third place with 21 percent.

No other candidate had more than 13 percent support.

