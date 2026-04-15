Governor Newsom announces special election to fill Swalwell’s congressional seat

Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress on Monday after multiple women accused him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. One woman, Lonna Drews, said he drugged and raped her in Los Angeles in 2018.

Swalwell represented the 14th district in Alameda County. His term would have run through January 2027. The special election will take place this summer on August 18.

Swalwell also suspended his campaign for governor on Sunday but not in time to meet the withdrawal deadline so his name will still be on the ballot for the June primary.

