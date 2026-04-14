Gubernatorial candidate forums to focus on Latino issues tonight

Two candidate forums in California’s gubernatorial race will be held in Sacramento on Tuesday, and both will focus on Latino issues.

The first is hosted by the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and will center largely on candidates’ economic plans.

Organizers say Democrats Xavier Becerra, Antonio Villaraigosa, Tom Steyer, and Betty Yee along with Republican Steve Hilton, have confirmed they’ll attend.

A second forum is being hosted by the ACLU, the California Immigrant Policy Center and the Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation. That event will focus on issues like affordability, immigration and civil rights, according to organizers.

Democrats Katie Porter, Tony Thurmond, Steyer, Becerra, Villaraigosa, and Yee will be present. Republican Chad Bianco declined and Hilton is undecided.

Latino voters — a key bloc making up more than 20 percent of likely voters in California — remain up for grabs in a crowded race with no clear frontrunner.

