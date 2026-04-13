Check out your next library book at a vending machine in Marin

Marin County is piloting a new program to make it easier to access the library.

The library installed its first vending machine style cabinet at Kruger Pines, a federally subsidized housing complex.

The cabinet was custom-built in Finland according to specifications developed over months of research. Assistant Director of Library Support Services in Marin, Dr. Juliet Schiller said it’s all about accessibility for seniors and adults with disabilities.

“For people who have transportation or mobility barriers. There's no need to go anywhere other than into that community room. You can just go and slide your card and you can check out books or you can return them right to the machine.”

The cabinet holds up to 200 items, including books, DVDs, and, in the future, possibly puzzles and craft kits. The materials are currently available in English and Spanish, with plans for Russian, Vietnamese, and Chinese underway.

Residents with library cards can check out materials directly in the Kruger Pines community room and return checked materials to the same vending machine.

Each week, a library staff member will rotate the inventory and track circulation data and usage. The County will use this information to decide whether or not to expand the program to Marin’s other subsidized housing projects — and even a 24-hour cabinet for general public use in West Marin.