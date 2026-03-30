Golden State Storm plays their first game in Oakland

The game started with a tribute and moment of silence for John Beam , the Skyline High School and Laney College football coach who was tragically killed last November. Beam dedicated over 40 years to the Oakland football community.

"When the Golden State Storm was just an idea, John Beam was there. He was instrumental in bringing this team to Oakland and to this very field," the announcer said in their tribute to Beam.

Jordan Karnes / KALW News The Storm honors Coach John Beam before the game.

The team commemorated Beam by wearing his initials on their helmets.

The Storm is the third professional women’s sports league to make a home in the Bay. Like many in the crowd, Caitlin Prendiville is wearing a Valkyries tee. However, Prendiville also grew up a 49ers fan and is excited about all the support for the Storm’s first game.

" I'm thrilled to be here. The energy's amazing. There's tons of people," said Prendiville. "It's literally the best of the East Bay."

It was a tough first game for the Storm, losing to San Diego 0-36, but new fan Audacious Wilson isn’t worried.

"We're just warming up. You know, we've had a couple of turnovers, but you know, that's just them getting the jitters out," said Wilson. "This is, you know, the calm before the storm. That's all."