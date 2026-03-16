Mandelman lights up the path to City cannabis clubs

The bill would allow cannabis businesses to sell food and cannabis products for onsite consumption. San Francisco does not currently permit this kind of use.

The lengthy piece of legislation would amend the City’s health, planning, police, business and tax codes. Mandelman describes the change as “common sense.”

“ It's important to provide new pathways for the legal industry to survive, and secondly, cannabis cafes are going to be part of San Francisco's recovery.”

Will Dolan, owner of HYRBA, a cannabis retail business in the Sunset, is hopeful about what this could mean for his business.

“ This local legislation will allow me to fully realize my dream of opening a space at the crossroads of cannabis and hospitality, where the community can gather, consume cannabis and enjoy such things as coffee, light bites, a snack, and entertainment such as music or standup comedy.”

The legislation goes before the Board of Supervisors tomorrow for consideration.