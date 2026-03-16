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Mandelman lights up the path to City cannabis clubs

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:20 PM PDT
District 8 Supervisor Raphael Mandelman announces upcoming legislation to allow Amsterdam-like cannabis clubs in San Francisco. He is joined by state-level supporter and Assemblymember Matt Haney (l), Will Dolan of HYRBA and Drakari Donaldson of California Street Cannabis Co., along with Cannabis Alliance supporters
Stafford Hemmer
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District 8 Supervisor Raphael Mandelman announces upcoming legislation to allow Amsterdam-like cannabis clubs in San Francisco. He is joined by state-level supporter and Assemblymember Matt Haney (l), Will Dolan of HYRBA and Drakari Donaldson of California Street Cannabis Co., along with Cannabis Alliance supporters

The bill would allow cannabis businesses to sell food and cannabis products for onsite consumption. San Francisco does not currently permit this kind of use.

The lengthy piece of legislation would amend the City’s health, planning, police, business and tax codes. Mandelman describes the change as “common sense.”

“ It's important to provide new pathways for the legal industry to survive, and secondly, cannabis cafes are going to be part of San Francisco's recovery.”

Will Dolan, owner of HYRBA, a cannabis retail business in the Sunset, is hopeful about what this could mean for his business.

“ This local legislation will allow me to fully realize my dream of opening a space at the crossroads of cannabis and hospitality, where the community can gather, consume cannabis and enjoy such things as coffee, light bites, a snack, and entertainment such as music or standup comedy.”

The legislation goes before the Board of Supervisors tomorrow for consideration.
Bay Area Headlines
Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer