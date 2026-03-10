70,000 drivers get warnings in Oakland in first month of speed camera program

Oakland’s warning period for its speed camera program is ending in mid March. KALW’s Rachel Longan has more.

In mid-January the cameras were installed on 18 of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Speed limits in these locations range from 20 to 40 mph.

Starting in mid-March the warning period will end, and the city will start giving people tickets.

Fines will start at $50 for drivers traveling 11 miles per hour above the speed limit and can go as high as $500.

Seventy-thousand warnings were issued in the first month of the program, that represents about one percent of all Oakland drivers. It’s more than twice as many as were issued in San Francisco during the first month of its speed camera program.

The two cities are part of a five-year pilot that was signed into law in 2024.

The fees will help fund new car-slowing infrastructure.

