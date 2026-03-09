Gary McCoy holds field kickoff in bid for SF District 8 seat

McCoy is a San Francisco resident and long-time aide to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

The District 8 seat is currently held by termed-out Supervisor Raphael Mandelmann. It includes the Castro, Mission Dolores, Diamond Heights, Glen Park, Noe Valley, and Cole Valley.

The district faces a variety of issues. Small businesses along retail corridors throughout the district are still struggling with reduced post-pandemic foot traffic as rents increase and permits remain complex.

Candidates must also address how much and where new housing should go that includes all income levels. Residents are concerned about public safety and street conditions. And cultural preservation remains top-of-mind to the district’s historic LGBTQ community.

McCoy received endorsements from Nancy Pelosi, District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan, District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, District 4 candidate Natalie Gee and labor unions like SEIU, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, and the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 38.

Manny Yakutiel, owner of Manny’s in the Mission District and former finance director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is also in the race. He has received the official endorsement of Raphael Mandelmann, the current District 8 Supervisor.

Michael Nguyen, an intellectual property attorney and LGBTQ advocate, is also running, with a grassroots campaign that has the endorsement of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC).

The SF Ethics Committee has not made recent public disclosure available of campaign fundraising in 2026. Reporting from the San Francisco Examiner indicates that McCoy has raised over $78,000 for his campaign, whereas Yakutiel’s campaign stands at $110,000, and Nguyen just over $15,000.