San Mateo County approves $2 million to help subsidize new jobs

The $2 million initiative aims to support businesses with less than 500 employees. These positions are only eligible for entry-level hires who have recently graduated or received trade certification within the last three years.

The county will offer subsidies to cover up to 50 percent of the new hire's wages for the first three months. In order to qualify, businesses must employ new hires for at least one year with a minimum salary of 55,000 dollars with full-time benefits.

Supervisors hope this will help recent grads who are struggling to compete with AI, and businesses that are navigating tariffs and inflation.