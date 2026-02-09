Larkin Street Revitalization Project announced

The Larkin Street Revitalization Project aims to invigorate the Larkin Street corridor from McAllister to Geary. They want to install decorative gates to protect storefronts, better lighting, street cleaning, and enhanced safety measures like painted crosswalks. Mayor Lurie described the objectives of the project:

"This initiative brings together public safety coordination, small business support and cultural activation along a critical corridor.”

The project was made possible by a $5 million grant from billionaire and San Francisco resident Chris Larsen. He said his interests are purely philanthropic. But he did not rule out direct investment in the future.

"We would love to be part of the investments that help the place, so we would be open to that. We haven't done anything yet though.”

Outta Sight Pizza is one of three businesses on Larkin Street that already has decorative gates to protect their storefront. Co-owner Peter Dorrance opened his business after the pandemic:

“Seems like everyone is really trying to make an impact. These gates are—they're just gates, but it's a start, you know.”

It’s not clear when the project will begin, but Kate Robinson with the Benefit District said the donation from Larsen will speed it up.

