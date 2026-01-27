Plan for Berkeley-San Francisco ferry one step closer

The city of Berkeley’s Planning Commission recently voted to approve a permit for a new ferry line between Berkeley and San Francisco. KALW'S Rachel Longan has more.

If the project moves forward commuters will enjoy direct service from Berkeley Marina in approximately three years. It'll be a 25-minute ride between the two cities. It will run during regular commute times and all day on weekends.

It remains unclear how Berkeley will pay for the project. It's estimated to cost more than one hundred million dollars.

Right now, the waterfront is currently used for a variety of recreational activities like sailing, kayaking, and fishing.

Opponents of the project are concerned that the terminal will limit their access to the water.

They plan to lobby the Bay Conservation and Development Commission to reject the proposal.

Next, the permit must be approved by the Zoning and Adjustments board and then it goes to the Berkeley City Council.

From there, parts of the project will have to be approved by a number of state and federal agencies. The whole permitting process will likely continue over the next year.

