© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enrollment declines in California

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published January 21, 2026 at 1:54 PM PST
California Department of Education in Sacramento, CA.
Sarbjit Bahga
/
Wikimedia Commons
California Department of Education in Sacramento, CA.

Across the state, K-12 public school enrollment has fallen 7% in the last decade, with the biggest declines around the pandemic, according to state data.

While the majority of districts have seen this drop, it’s even more drastic in large coastal districts, like San Francisco.

The authors of a new report by the Public Policy Institute of California note that more students are choosing charter and home-school options.

California funds K-12 schools based on average daily attendance (how many kids show up to class). But school leaders are pushing to change the calculation to an enrollment-based funding model.

Regardless of how that debate plays out, the state’s student population is projected to continue to decline, posing ongoing challenges for California’s schools.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Education
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney